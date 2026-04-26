WATCH | MS Dhoni's 'Don't Want to Disturb a Combination' Logic Ahead of CSK-GT IPL 2026 Match is BIZARRE

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Former CSK captain MS Dhoni may actually go on to skip today's match against the Gujarat Titans despite regaining full fitness. While it cannot be confirmed what will eventually happen, a report on the Indian Express claims that Dhoni is reluctant to get into the side as he does not want to disturb the combination.

As per the same report, he has already informed the CSK management about it. It is understandable that Dhoni feels that if he has to be in the XI, Sanju Samson would not be behind the stumps anymore despite being in good form. While it is understood that Dhoni is thinking selflessly, the decision may not be the best one.

Dhoni's Logic BIZARRE?

There is no doubt that from a distance the logic seems bizarre, considering Dhoni will bring a lot of things to the table apart from just his unmatched experience. He can control proceedings from behind the stumps like only he can. Apart from that, his game sense is better than most and that is important in the shortest version of the game.

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For the unversed, he was nursing a calf issue and that is what kept him out of action. Initially, it was informed that he would be out for a fortnight, but that time period has gotten extended. One can understand that fans are running out of patience as they are interested in seeing Dhoni play.

CSK Eye Momentum

After getting their season off to a woeful start, things are finally falling into place for the yellow army. CSK beat MI by 103 runs in their previous game and they would love to continue the winning momentum.