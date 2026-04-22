LSG vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals will face a struggling Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2026 encounter at Ekana Stadium on Wednesday. Rajasthan's winning streak has been halted by back-to-back defeats, while LSG have lost their last three matches pretty handsomely. The onus will be on the visitors to get back to winning ways.

The focus will be on teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has maintained his scoring streak intact. His battle with Mohammed Shami could play a key role in deciding which way the match will go. RR's top order has heavily fired, but their middle order hasn't really passed the test with flying colours.

For Lucknow, Shami and Prince Yadav have been the highlights of the season, but their batting woes have continued to block their path. Nicholas Pooran has looked like a pale shadow of himself, and LSG could bring in a change in order to instil some freshness to the side.

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Wednesday, April 22.

Where Will The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

At What Time Will The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?