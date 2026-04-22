Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Ventures Into Cricket, Invests In Hundred's Birmingham Phoenix

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has ventured into cricket. As per reports, Warwickshire is all set to announce that Bellingham has purchased a minority stake in Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix. Knighthead Capital, the owner of football club Birmingham City, bought a 49% stake in the franchise.

Birmingham Phoenix Confirms Jude Bellingham's Stake In Hundred Franchise

Co-owner Warwickshire also holds a significant stake in the franchise. Birmingham Phoenix confirmed Bellingham's involvement, stating the star has bought 1.2% of the equity and half of it was sold by the club. After the transaction, the club now holds a majority stake of 50.4% while Knighthead Capital owns 48.4%.

Bellingham's share in the company is reportedly to the tune of £1 million.

As quoted by the official site Bellingham said, Jude Bellingham said: “I love Birmingham. I’m very grateful for what the whole city of Birmingham has done for me. I love cricket as well so when I got the opportunity to get involved I didn’t really think twice about it, so I’m so happy to be on board.

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“I’m so grateful to Birmingham, the Stourbridge area and the West Midlands as a whole. I got the best upbringing into football, into life through Birmingham City. I feel like I owe the city something. Right now it’s difficult with how busy I am with football, but if there’s a way in which I can help then I want to and this feels like a good way."

The Phoenix are yet to win Hundred men's or women's title. Jacob Bethell will captain the men's side while Ellyse Perry will lead the women's side this season.

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