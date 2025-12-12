Lucknow Super Giants Coach Justine Langer Flags Major Mohammed Shami Concern: 'The Biggest Worry For A Coach Is...'

Lucknow Super Giants made one of the most shrewd moves as they acquired Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. Shami, who hasn't played for India for a while, has been in blistering form for Bengal in the domestic circuit.

Lucknow Super Giants Coach Justin Langer Opens Up On Mohammed Shami

Shami didn't have the best of IPL last season, picking up just six wickets in nine matches. SRH splashed a significant INR 10 crore to acquire his services, but he didn't really justify his price tag. Despite accumulating a competitive squad, SRH missed the playoff spot by a whisker and finished in the 6th spot in the points table.

LSG coach Justin Langer insisted the biggest task will be to keep Shami fit for the upcoming season. In an interaction with Jiostar, he said, "Mohammed Shami is a real competitor and a warrior. There has been a lot of talk about him. As a past coach against him, you knew the team was always in the fight if Shami was playing. The biggest worry for a coach is keeping him fit. I would rather have more fast bowlers than less. When you talk about heartbreaks, there is no better person. He is probably one of the best team players and the best people I have met in cricket. His energy is unbelievable. I expected him to be picked in the next auction because he offers so much. Luckily, we got him in a trade deal, so I am really happy and look forward to working with him."

Mohammed Shami Has been In Brilliant Form

Shami's fitness has been the subject of a debate. He wasn't picked in the Test series against West Indies, and also wasn't considered for the South Africa ODI series. Despite not getting a call-up to the national team, the fast bowler has been impressive in domestic tournaments. He has already led Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and has gone on to replicate his magic in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

