Lucknow Super Giants Trade Shardul Thakur To Mumbai Indians For Rs 2 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Lucknow Super Giants have traded Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 deadline. A Rs 2 crore deal has been struck between the two franchises, and the Indian all-rounder will now represent the five-time IPL champions in IPL 2026.

Shardul has plied his trade for CSK, KKR and Delhi Capitals in the IPL so far. The Mumbai-based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan in the 18th edition of the league, wherein he featured in 10 games.

Shardul will be seen playing under the leadership of Hardik Pandya in IPL 2026. It will be his maiden season for the franchise, which also represents the city he belongs to.

Shardul has proven to be effective both as a bowler and a handy batter.

Mumbai Finished 4th Last Season

Mumbai finished 4th last season and went on to lose to the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. Hardik Pandya led MI for the second season and guided them to the playoffs despite losing a string of matches. Mumbai won six matches on a trot and defied the odds to finish in the top four. As per reports, the mini auction could be held on December 15 or 16 in India. Mumbai have a pretty settled squad and the addition of Shardul will only enhance their chances next season.