Lucknow Weather Update: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During Today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Lucknow host Bengaluru at the Ekana stadium today in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. While RCB will start slight favourites and will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table, Lucknow would look to get their campaign back on track with a win. But while all the possibilities of the match and it's outcome get discussed, there is a problem. And the problem is the weather.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The weather reports suggests that the skies will mainly be clear but there could be a couple of spells of light rain. The humidity would be on the higher side, making playing conditions difficult. It will be a warm start at 33°C near toss time, cooling down to a comfortable 24°C by the end of the game.

Ekana Pitch

The spinners are expected to have a field day as the pitch is made up of black soil. The strip will also aid strokemakers which means a high-scoring affair would be on cards. What would also give confidence to the defending champions is that they won both the fixtures at the Ekana Stadium, with Jitesh Sharma playing arguably the innings of the tournament last year in RCB's chase of 227. Both sides would like to get off to a good start and set the tone for the game.

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LSG vs RCB Predicted XII

LSG Probable XII: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Price Yadav, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

RCB Probable XII: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar