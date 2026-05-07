Rohit Sharma Back as MI Captain? Speculations Rife as Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Likely to Miss IPL 2026 Match vs RCB

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Things have gotten interesting in the Mumbai camp as two of their leaders - Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya - may miss the next match versus RCB at Raipur on May 10. While reports claim Hardik has been advised a week's rest, it is understood that Suryakumar Yadav may be missing the game due to personal reasons. Now, if this is the case, will Rohit Sharma take over the captaincy hat?

Rohit Back as MI Captain?

In all probability, if this situation arises - the MI management will have a word with Rohit but the final call would rest with the latter. For the unversed, Rohit is one of the most successful captains in the history of the league and the transition should not be a big hassle for him. He has led Mumbai Indians to five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) during his tenure from 2013 to 2023.

Rohit captained MI in 158 matches, winning 87 of them, making him one of the most successful leaders in the tournament.

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Rohit, who was out of action for nearly a month, was back in the side for the game against Lucknow.

And his comeback proved to be fruitful as MI won the game bringing an end to their winless streak. Rohit was in dominating form as he smashed 84 off 44 balls powering his side to a win. During his knock, he hit seven towering sixes and six boundaries as well.

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There is no doubt fans would love to see Rohit back as the leader for the franchise. Rohit has confessed in the past about his connection with the side and how it is very close to his heart.

MI's Season to Forget