Lunar Eclipse Alters Team India's Practice Session, Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Change Schedule At Wankhede Stadium: Report
Lunar eclipse forced Team India to change their practice timings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday, March 3.
T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian cricket team’s practice session at the Wankhede Stadium was disrupted by superstition ahead of their high-voltage semi-final clash against England in the T20 World Cup 2026.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the team management decided to reschedule their practice timings after learning that a lunar eclipse would begin at 3:20 PM IST on Tuesday, March 3.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had officially announced that the Men in Blue would train from 6 to 9 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the plans were altered due to the eclipse.
As per Hindu rituals, the team considered it inauspicious to train during this period, believing it could bring bad luck. In India, the moon was expected to become visible at 6:26 PM, with peak visibility between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM.
“The team found out that since it is chandra grahan (lunar eclipse), one should avoid doing anything auspicious. As India is playing the semi-final against England, the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that until 6:40 PM, one should avoid any activity. The team management agreed, and practice was postponed by an hour,” a BCCI source confirmed to The Indian Express.
