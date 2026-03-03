WATCH - Gautam Gambhir Commends Rinku Singh's 'Character' To Join India Squad After Father's Death: 'You Are Not Alone'

T20 World Cup 2026: India head coach Gautam Gambhir paid a heartfelt tribute to Rinku Singh, commending the middle-order batter’s strength of character for rejoining the India squad after the death of his father, Khanchand Singh.

Rinku’s father passed away on the morning of Friday, February 27, at a multispecialty hospital in Greater Noida. He had been suffering from stage four liver cancer.

At the time, Rinku was in Chennai with the rest of Team India, but rushed to Aligarh, where his father was cremated. The 28-year-old carried his father’s mortal remains on his shoulder during the funeral procession to the crematorium.

Gautam Gambhir praised Rinku for his resilience and assured him that he is not alone in this period of grief.

“Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing, you are not alone, the whole team is standing beside you. So, stay strong,” Gambhir said.

Just a day before India’s clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, considered a virtual quarter-final, Rinku rejoined the squad in Kolkata. Although he was not part of the Playing XI, he was present in the dugout.

India went on to clinch a commanding five-wicket win over the West Indies in their final Super Eight match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, March 1.

Sanju Samson was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning knock against the Caribbeans. He scored an unbeaten 97 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 194.00, hitting 12 fours and four sixes.