Lungi Ngidi To Unleash Secret Weapon In IPL 2026? Delhi Capitals Quick Opens Up On His New Bowling Trick

Lungi Ngidi has continued to evolve in IPL, and his variations have been right on the money. The Delhi Capitals pacer mixed up his pace, while his off cutters and leg cutters have also posed problems for batters. Ngidi's slower balls have been pretty deceptive, and his ability to fool batters with his mixed line and length has been consistent.

Pooran's dismissal of Nicholas Pooran was a form of art. The West Indian batter had already committed himself and came forward. Ngidu unleashed his slower ball, which dipped at the very last moment and crashed into the wickets, invading his defence.

During a media interaction with the Delhi Capitals, Ngidi answered a query from Republic World on whether he is working on new variations.

He said, "There are things I’m working on, but you probably wouldn’t see them in this tournament yet.

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"These things take time.

"I’m always trying new things, just to get the upper hand, to get a further step ahead. Bowling with players like Auqib, you pick things up. The way he swings the ball reminds me of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. I learn from every bowler, and every time I come to IPL, I learn something new.

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"I don’t come into the IPL thinking I know everything. Local players often have better knowledge of conditions. Whatever I learn comes from the local guys. Even if someone hasn't played international cricket, I can learn him from them and I'm willing to teach them.

“I respect that and I’m always open to learning, while also sharing whatever I can.”