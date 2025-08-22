M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Dropped From Hosting ICC Women's World Cup After Bengaluru Stampede, Navi Mumbai Confirmed As New Venue

The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, home of the IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will no longer host the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches. Navi Mumbai will now host the Bengaluru leg, which the ICC has confirmed.

Bengaluru was one of the host cities for the upcoming Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, alongside Guwahati, Indore and Vizag. The final was supposed to take place in either Bengaluru or Colombo, depending on the teams qualifying for the final.

Navi Mumbai Replaces Bengaluru As ICC Women's CWC Host City

The Bengaluru Stampede, which took place outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, cost 11 innocent lives, with dozens of others being injured and many being hospitalised.

Fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru had shown up in lakhs outside the stadium, whose seating capacity is just 40,000. Fans climbed the fences and gates to get into the stadium and join the festivities. The excessive crowd led to the collapse of police barricades, causing chaos.

The ICC has unveiled a revised schedule for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, with Navi Mumbai replacing Bengaluru as the host city due to the stadium's unavailability.

"Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the eight-team tournament that commences on 30 September due to the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," a statement from the ICC read.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host five matches, comprising three league stage matches, a semi-final and potentially the Women's CWC summit clash, depending on the opponents, on November 2, 2025.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Opens Up On The Sudden Location Change

Bengaluru has emerged as one of India's premier cricket-loving cities, be it men's or women's cricket. A standout crowd shows up at the Chinnaswamy to cheer the team whenever a bilateral is hosted at the venue.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said that certain circumstances led to the replacement of the venue. But he has hailed Navi Mumbai as a world-class venue to host the international tournament.

“While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game.

"The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans,” Jay Shah said in a statement.