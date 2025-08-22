Yashasvi Jaiswal Better Than Shubman Gill? Ex-CSK Star's Controversial Comment Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Who is better - Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shubman Gill? This question is being hotly debated across cricketing circles after Gill was picked, while Jaiswal was snubbed for the Asia Cup. So, who is better? Former CSK cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath reckons Jaiswal is better than Gill.

‘What about Yashasvi Jaiswal?’

“I see this mostly as a positive that they are backing a youngster and projecting him for the future. But what about Yashasvi Jaiswal? He has done even better than Shubman Gill. Also, why has Sai Sudharsan missed out after scoring 700 runs in IPL 2025 and performing better than Shubman Gill? Sanju Samson himself is now in doubt to start in the playing 11,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

He added, “So while backing Shubman Gill, you ask what wrong have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan done when their numbers are better than Gill’s. It’s not a bad decision but one that’s 50-50.”

Team India Hot Favourites

Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in the Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

The squad features several major changes from the side that lifted last year’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the return of some big names adding further strength.

Jasprit Bumrah makes his return to India’s white-ball setup for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh