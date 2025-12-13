M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Gets Green Light To Host Matches; Venue 'On Track' To Host RCB's Home Fixtures In IPL 2026: Report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, home of the IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has received the green signal from the Karnataka Government to host matches once again.

Newly elected KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad actively worked to get the go-ahead for the stadium to regain its old charm following the stampede that killed multiple people and tainted the stadium's legacy.

The Bengaluru Stampede was one of the most unfortunate incidents that happened outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Multiple innocent lives were lost, and they had merely come on the streets to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title win.

According to reports, the KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and vice-president Sujit Somasunder had a formal meeting with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar, among other officials in Belagavi.

The interactions were said to be fruitful, and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will once again host matches. The state government has given the go-ahead, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also said to be aware of the recent developments.

The RCB's home matches in IPL 2026 look very much on track to return home at the iconic stadium in Bengaluru. The stadium is yet to host a cricket match after the stampede, which led to 11 deaths and several injuries.

"We're on track for the IPL to be back," an office-bearer privy to the developments said to ESPNcricinfo.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to undergo as many changes as possible from the Justice John D'Cunha report on the venue. The state cricket board has assured the same to the government officials.

Virat Kohli Could Be In Domestic Action At Chinnaswamy Stadium

With the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium receiving the go-ahead to host matches, the KSCA's immediate move was to move the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches to Bengaluru from Alur due to logistical and security reasons. It also involves a fixture against Delhi.

As of now, India stars Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been named in the Delhi Squad and may be available for the first three matches of the tournament.