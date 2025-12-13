WATCH | Virat Kohli Lands in India; Has he Come to Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour 2025?

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Premier India batter Virat Kohli has landed in India on Friday and since he has come, the social media is buzzing over whether he has come to meet Lionel Messi during the GOAT tour or not. It cannot be confirmed that Kohli will meet Messi or not, but reportedly the former India captain has got the invite. Kohli returned to India along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. In fact, Messi, too arrived in India on December 13. While Messi landed in Kolkata, Kohli has come to Mumbai. Messi is going to be in India for three days where he will travel to four cities.