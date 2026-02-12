M Chinnaswamy Stadium Set To Host RCB Matches, Karnataka Cabinet Grants Conditional Clearance To KSCA For IPL 2026

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to host their IPL 2026 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Karnataka cabinet has finally granted conditional permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association after a stampede during last year's trophy celebration raised questions on Chinnaswamy Stadium's ability to host IPL matches.

RCB Gets Clearance To Host IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Thursday and the Bengaluru stadium will be able to host both IPL and international matches. Questions have been lingering over RCB's home venue as the IPL 2026 season is hovering on the horizon. The IPL 2025 champions also did a recce of the MCA stadium in Pune, but nothing was confirmed.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy insisted that they have provided conditional clearance to KSCA. He said, "The cabinet agreed with certain conditions as per the Cunha report. He had mentioned certain conditions in the report, a maximum of 35,000 people, and some other conditions. Accordingly, we have taken the decision."

11 people lost their lives in the stampede which occurred during RCB's IPL 2025 trophy parade. The Karnataka government had formed a committee headed by retired Justice John Michael Cunha and the government needs to ensure that the recommendations of the Cunha Committee are duly followed by both RCB and KSCA.

The final decision still lies with RCB as it stands.

RCB Proposed Installing AI-enabled Cameras At Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB had earlier proposed to install AI-enabled cameras, aiming for crowd management. The implementation of advanced surveillance technology will help KSCA and law enforcement agencies to effectively regulate crowd movement, maintain queueing and monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entry and exit points, which would eventually ensure spectator safety at the venue.

