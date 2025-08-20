'Sometimes You Feel Surprised': 1983 World Cup Winner Gives His Blunt Verdict On India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad, Backs Shubman Gill's Inclusion

Suryakumar Yadav and the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, unveiled India's T20I side for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup, which starts next month, will be a crucial juncture in India's journey to the World T20, which is scheduled to be played next year. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead India in the shortest international format, whereas Shubman Gill will be his deputy.

Madan Lal Surprised By Yashasvi Jaiswal's Exclusion From T20I Squad

The Indian team management has dropped subtle hints that they are moving towards unified captaincy across formats with Shubman Gill's selection in the T20I team. There was a lot of chatter around Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's selection, as only one of them could've fit into the side with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson doing wonders as the openers of the Indian T20I team. Shubman Gill's inclusion in the T20I team raises a lot of questions. His batting position in the T20I team is being highly debated across all corners of the cricketing fraternity.

Former India all-rounder and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Madan Lal, admitted to being surprised by the fact that Jaiswal was not included in the side for the upcoming Asia Cup. Madan Lal said that an attacking player like Jaiswal should've never been dropped from the T20I team.

"Sometimes you feel surprised that a player like Yashasvi Jaiswal is not in the team...I don't know why Hardik Pandya has been removed. But Gill is a good choice as he is performing well. In the coming time, it is possible that Gill will play in all three formats...The players who make the team win a match must not be left out," said the former India all-rounder.



Sanju Samson vs Tilak Varma: The Big Dilemma For Team India