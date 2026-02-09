'Made My Life A Lot Easier': Gautam Gambhir's No-nonsense Verdict On Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy

Suryakumar Yadav's heroics saved India from further blushes in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA. The Indian captain led from the front and struck an explosive 49-ball 84 to set up India's bedrock for the victory. The defending champions will now take on Namibia in their next group stage clash on February 12 in Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir Heaped Praise On Suryakumar Yadav

India have stamped their authority as the best T20I side in the world, and their domination has reflected on the pitch. They haven't lost a single T20I series after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and flexed their muscle against almost all opponents.

India thrashed New Zealand 4-1 in the T20I series and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. now have a golden opportunity to defend their T20 World Cup crown, which no team has done so far.

Gautam Gambhir has credited captain Suryakumar for India's stupendous form in the shortest format. In a conversation with Star Sports, he said, “Sometimes as a coach, you know you can think about a lot of other things because you know that he is going to keep the atmosphere pretty much calm. What any coach can dream of. For me, I think, Surya the leader has ticked every box, which has made my life a lot easier. It’s a great thing to have someone like him leading the country because his heart is in the right place and he takes the right decisions especially when things are under pressure.”

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav Bailed India Once Again

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson missed out, but India survived a scare against the USA. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck on his T20 World Cup debut, while the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube also followed him to the dressing room very quickly.

Suryakumar ensured he didn't panic and stayed at the crease for as long as he could. He forged a solid partnership with Axar patel guided India cross the 150-run mark in Mumbai.