After SLC, Emirates Cricket Board Steps In, Urges Pakistan To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan is on the cusp of making a U-turn on its decision not to take the field against India in the T20 World Cup on February 15, 2026, in Colombo. Earlier this month, the Government of Pakistan announced that the team would participate in the tournament but would not take the field against India. This came after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after the former refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

Despite the boycott calls, the match seemingly looks at the brink of being back on the table after a crucial meeting in Lahore between PCB, BCB, and ICC delegations. Additionally, Pakistan is under further pressure after the Emirates Cricket Board stepped into the situation and reportedly wrote to PCB, urging them to play India in the T20 World Cup.

Emirates Cricket Board Wrote To PCB

According to reports, the Emirates Cricket Board wrote an email to the Pakistan Cricket Board, requesting that they reconsider their stance about not playing India in their group match. Additionally, the UAE board also highlighted that if they do not play the match, the world of cricket will suffer a major financial loss, which will impact associate countries the most.

In the email, ECB reportedly reminded Pakistan of the good rapport they have and how they had previously accommodated Pakistan by giving them venues and organising their matches. They reportedly highlighted the financial hit that the associate members will face and urged them to reconsider their decision.

PCB Put Forward Demands In Meeting With ICC