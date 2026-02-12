Madras HC Directs MS Dhoni To Pay Rs. 10 Lakh By March 12 In Case Against Retired IPS Officer Sampath Kumar

The Madras High Court has directed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh by March 12 for transcribing a CD related to his case against retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar.

Dhoni filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Kumar, alleging that Kumar's reputation was tarnished by comments made during a 2013 TV debate.

In 2013, during a private television debate on the IPL cricket betting scandal, retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar had alleged that Chennai team player Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also linked to the issue.

In the 2014 case, the High Court had earlier ordered that the CD in the matter be transcribed into written form, subject to payment of the required charges.

While hearing the case, Justice RN Manjula observed that both a translator and a typist would need to devote their full time to transcribing the CD related to the case, which would take approximately three to four months. She also noted that additional expenses would be incurred for copying the translated documents.

Accordingly, the judge directed the petitioner, Dhoni, to deposit Rs 10 lakh towards translation charges in the Chief Justice's Relief Fund by March 12. The translator and typist have been instructed to complete the transcription work by the third week of March, and the case has been adjourned to March 12.