'Who Would Not Want To Play The World Cup': Mahedi Hasan Addresses T20 WC Impasse Ahead of Meeting With Bangladesh Sports Adviser

The ICC rejected Bangladesh's request to relocate their T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's plea came in the aftermath of KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman from their squad after the BCCI's directive ahead of IPL 2026. Concerns have been raised regarding the widespread atrocities faced by minority communities in Bangladesh in recent times.

Bangladesh Players Set To Meet Sports Adviser

After conducting a board meeting on Wednesday, the ICC categorically told the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it is not feasible to relocate matches at the last minute, and they didn't find any kind of security threats after reviewing all the arrangements properly. January 21 was the deadline for Bangladesh to change their current stance, and as per ESPN Cricinfo, it was extended until January 22 to respond to the matter positively.

Now, as per the Daily Star, a meeting between Bangladesh's Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul and national team players is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka. Ahead of the meeting, Chattogram Royals captain Mahedi Hasan insisted every player wants to play the World Cup.

“No, there were no such talks. Every player in the World Cup team was personally texted about the meeting. When we get there, the mystery will be revealed.

Advertisement

“As a player, who would not want to play the World Cup? But the decision belongs to the board, and the government also has a say in the matter. They are our guardians, and as players, I feel we should do what they say."

Who Will Replace Bangladesh In T20 World Cup?

If Bangladesh refuse to change their stand, ICC will have to replace them with another team. As per reports, Scotland will be the most likely team to replace Bangladesh, as per the rankings. Except for one, all the other I(CC board members unanimously decided to replace Bangladesh in order for the smooth operation of the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement