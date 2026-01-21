Updated 21 January 2026 at 15:50 IST
Will Pakistan Follow Bangladesh's Footsteps If BCB Decides To Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Here's All You Need To Know
Earlier, the PCB showed full support to BCB after they had written to ICC, supporting Bangladesh's stance of not wanting to play in India amid the rising political situation between the two neighbouring countries.
T20 World Cup 2026: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), supporting Bangladesh's stance of not wanting to play the T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India amid the political turmoil between the two countries.
PCB Writes To ICC Showing Support To BCB's Stand
According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, PCB wrote ICC and showed full support to the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) stand. However, the timing of Pakistan's support to Bangladesh has raised a few eyebrows as the ICC will be holding a board meeting on Wednesday, January 21, and will be addressing the matter of shifting Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka.
The Bangladesh Interim Government has shown its full support to the BCB's decision not to travel to India for the group stage fixtures of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.
Will Pakistan Boycott The T20 World Cup 2026?
But will Pakistan follow Bangladesh's footsteps if the BCB decides to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026? Here's all you need to know.
According to a report by RevSportz, Pakistan has cleared the air and confirmed that they won't be boycotting the ICC event if Bangladesh pull out from the tournament.
A source close to PCB told RevSportz that Pakistan have no 'grounds' to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 since they are already playing their matches in Sri Lanka.
“Nope, this is not the PCB’s stand. Pakistan don’t have any grounds to do so, because the ICC would point out that Pakistan are already playing their matches in Sri Lanka. People just float such things to fire up the issue,” the source said.
The relationship between India and Bangladesh has reached an all-time low. Protests broke out across India following the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to acquire Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction, with demonstrators objecting due to reports of repeated violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the Kolkata-based franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad. In reply, the BCB threatened to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026 in India, raising security-related objections.
In the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh have been placed in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. Bangladesh are supposed to play their T20 World Cup group fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.
