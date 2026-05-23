Mahela Jayawardene Clears Air On Rohit Sharma Selection Debate Ahead Of MI vs RR: 'He Understands what Is Required'

Rohit Sharma hasn't been in his usual self as he has struggled with inconsistency and injury in IPL 2026. Mumbai Indians' miserable season has seen them crash out of the IPL playoff contention and they still might have a say in determining the 4th placed team as they are scheduled to host KKR on Sunday.

Mahela Jayawardene Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Role

Rohit missed a number of matches due to injury concerns and has amassed just 283 runs in 8 matches. The former MI skipper was diagnosed with a hamstring injury and it hampered his progress. There have been speculations regarding his role in the team, but MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has now spilt the beans.

Ahead of the KKR game, the former Sri Lankan star revealed Rohit is very aware of his role in the team and he needed time to recover from the hamstring injury.

"To be honest, I don't think about the Indian team or what their requirements are when I am assembling a team for the Mumbai Indians. I set it up, and Rohit understands that he is a team player.

Advertisement

“He understands what is required for the Mumbai Indians, and we go about it. Yes, he had a hamstring injury. We gave him the time that he needed to recover, and then he came back. We were cautious even with his batting, the way he was running, because he had to adapt slowly, gradually coming back into it.”

Mumbai have lost nine matches out of 14, and they are currently languishing in 9th place with 8 points.