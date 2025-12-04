Updated 4 December 2025 at 16:17 IST
Majestic Joe Root Shatters Another Test Record, Breaks Long-standing Australian Hoodo With Sensational Century In Pink Ball Test
Joe Root has finally broken the Australian hoodoo, slamming his 40th test ton in the pink ball Test at Gabba.
Joe Root plays a shot | Image: AP
Joe Root has finally brought an end to his century drought on Australian soil. The England star slammed his 40th test ton, his first in Australia.
Published On: 4 December 2025 at 16:17 IST