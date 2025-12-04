'Team Destroyer': Netizens Lambast Ajit Agarkar On Birthday, Selection Committee Critics Hijack BCCI's Instagram Comment Section

Former Indian fast bowler and current chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ajit Agarkar, turned 48 on Thursday, December 4.

Agarkar, who enjoyed a distinguished playing career between 1988 and 2007, was appointed Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee on July 4, 2023. Despite guiding India to two ICC titles, the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, his tenure has been clouded by controversy. Currently, the Indian Cricket Team is in the middle of a transition, with several newcomers entering the squad, and Agarkar has faced criticism for allegedly accelerating the Test retirements of stalwarts Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Under the leadership of Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, India’s Test performances have dipped sharply, especially at home. The slide began with a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand, followed by a 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, ending India’s decade-long dominance over the Aussies. Most recently, India suffered a 2-0 series loss to South Africa.

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, media reports suggested Agarkar would chair a high-level meeting with Gambhir to discuss the future of Kohli and Sharma in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Ajit Agarkar Faces Backlash On His 48th Birthday

On December 4, the BCCI’s birthday post for Agarkar on social media sparked backlash, as fans flooded the comments section with criticism over his team selections.

Advertisement

Ajit Agarkar lambasted by cricket fans on his 48th birthday. Image: Instagram/@@indiancricketteam (Screengrab)

"221 international matches. 349 international wickets. 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup winner. Here's wishing former #TeamIndia cricketer and current Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar a very happy birthday," BCCI wrote on Instagram while wishing Agarkar.

A Look At Ajit Agarkar's Career In International Cricket

Ajit Agarkar made his debut in the Indian Cricket Team on April 1, 1998, against Australia in the ODIs. In the 50-over format, Agarkar played 191 matches and 188 innings, claiming 288 wickets, at an economy rate of 5.07 and a bowling average of 27.85.

The 48-year-old began his career in the Test format on October 7, 1998, against Zimbabwe. In the red-ball cricket for Team India, the fast bowler played 26 matches and 46 innings, taking 58 wickets at an economy rate of 3.39 and a bowling average of 47.32.

Agarkar played only four matches and three innings in the T20Is, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.09 and a bowling average of 28.33. He also played 270 List A matches and took 420 wickets at an economy rate of 4.94.