Major Injury Concern For Australia Before T20 World Cup! Tim David Picks Up Hamstring Issue During BBL Campaign

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David runs between the wickets during the 34th IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI

Tim David, the middle-order batter for Australia, has run into a major injury issue. The 29-year-old cricketer had to walk off during a Big Bash League match-up between the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers.

An injury at such a stage for Tim David could be threatening for Australia, given that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in February 2026. His participation in the T20 World Cup has swiftly raised questions about his health and the extent of his injury.

Tim David Injures Hamstring During BBL Match For Hobart Hurricanes

Tim David was in a comfortable position as he had delivered a brisk knock during the Hobart Hurricanes' chase in the BBL fixture against the Perth Scorchers.

The middle-order batter put up 42 off 28 as the Hurricanes looked to chase down 151 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Advertisement

The middle-order batter for Australia was running between the wickets for a single, which is when he hurt himself. David took off his glove to clutch his right hamstring and looked in considerable pain.

With Tim David at the non-strikers' end, Mac Wright played the next delivery, and David signalled for the physio to walk in and assess him.

Advertisement

Tim David had to walk off the field following a brief medical assessment. He had to be retired hurt because of the injury when the Hobart Hurricanes required over 50 runs to chase down the target.

The Aussie batter looked in form, but the hamstring issue brought him off the field.

Hobart Hurricanes Secure Clinical Win Over Perth Scorchers

With Tim David walking off the field, Rehan Ahmed walked out to bat and put up seven runs before being dismissed. Chris Jordan put up some crucial runs, scoring 15 off 11 balls.

With Mac Wright unbeaten, captain Nathan Ellis walks in to take the team ahead of the finish line. Wright's unbeaten 22 and skipper Ellis' boundary helped the Hobart Hurricanes to chase down the target in 19.3 overs.

Following the match-up, Tim David presented an update about the injury scare. He revealed that he had felt something while attempting to come for a second run.