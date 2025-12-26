Updated 26 December 2025 at 21:02 IST
IND W vs SL W: Deepti Sharma Scripts History In Trivandrum, Becomes First Indian Cricketer To Register Elusive Milestone In T20Is
India's Deepti Sharma achieved an elusive milestone in the T20Is with her three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the third 20-over match of the series.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in the record books following a record-breaking spell in the third T20I match of the five-game series against Sri Lanka, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday, December 26.
Deepti Sharma Registers Unique Landmark In T20Is
In her four-over spell, Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets, giving 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50. She removed Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, and Malsha Shehani in the first innings of the match.
With her magnificent performance in Thiruvananthapuram, Deepti Sharma scripted history as she became the first Indian Cricketer to complete 150 wickets in T20Is, irrespective of Men's or Women's Cricket. No other Indian cricketers have managed to complete 150 wickets in the shortest format of cricket.
After taking her final wicket, Deepti Sharma also became the joint highest wicket-taker in the Women's T20Is. She equalled Australia's Megan Schutt's tally of 151 wickets in the 20-over format.
Deepti Sharma made her T20I debut against Australia at Sydney in 2016. She has played 131 T20I matches and 128 innings, claiming 151 wickets at an economy rate of 6.09 and a bowling average of 18.73. She has delivered 13 maidens in the Women's T20Is.
India Need 113 Runs To Win In Third T20I Against Sri Lanka
Earlier in the match, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and decided to bowl against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the third T20I match of the series.
Kavisha Dilhari (20 runs from 13 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Hasini Perera (25 runs from 18 balls, 5 fours) were the only star batters for Sri Lanka in the first innings, as they helped the visitors propel to 112/7.
Renuka Singh led the Indian bowling attack with a four-wicket haul in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.20. Deepti Sharma also claimed three wickets in her spell at an economy rate of 4.50.
During the run chase, India need 113 runs to win the match against Sri Lanka in the third T20I match of the series.
Currently, India are leading 2-0 against Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series. The Women in Blue will be aiming to clinch the series after winning the game on Friday, December 26.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 26 December 2025 at 20:36 IST