Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Launch £1.3bn Offer To Buy Reigning IPL And WPL Champions RCB: Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the most popular franchises since the inception of IPL. RCB have been at the centre of attraction since their owners have put the franchise for sale last year after Virat Kohli and Co. lifted their maiden IPL title by getting the better of Punjab Kings in the summit clash.

Manchester United Owners Submitted Bid To Buy RCB, RR

It has now been reported that the Glazers have submitted a bid of around $1.8billion (£1.32bn) to buy RCB from Diageo. As per a State of Play report, RCB have received nine bids and Glazer's offer, which has been submitted through New Orleans-based Lancer Capital, turns out to be one of the highest.

As per the report, the Glazers are also in the running to buy another IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals and they are one of the five parties shortlisted by the current owners. The United owners' interest in cricket is not new and earlier, they also submitted bids for the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise.

They already own Desert Vipers, an ILT20 side and this time they are very keen to expand their portfolio in the IPL.

Adar Poonawala Confirmed Interest In Buying RCB

Billionaire businessman Adar Poonawala has confirmed his interest in taking over the reins of RCB. Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, took to X to confirm his interest in buying the team. Vijay Mallya's UB group had owned RCB after it bought the IPL franchise for a whopping $111.6 million in 2007. But later, Diageo gradually took over the United Spirits Ltd. and RCB, too, came under their fold.

A price hasn't been mooted, but the current owners would definitely be looking for a large chunk of profit while letting go of their prized asset.