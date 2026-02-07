From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & Ravi Shastri; India Greats Laud U19 Team’s Historic World Cup Win

The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian cricket team made history at the U19 Cricket World Cup Final in Harare after defeating England. The Boys in Blue claimed a record-setting sixth World Cup title victory, while England has to continue their wait to lay hands on the prestigious silverware.

At the Harare Sports Club, India dominated early on, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashing 175 off just 80 deliveries and setting the stage alight.

The young Indian bowlers also delivered a crafty display by picking up timely wickets and restricting the English batters well before the target. India sealed a 100-run victory, cementing dominance in the game as the future superstars of India announced themselves in the marquee event.

BCCI Announces INR 7.5 Crore Prize Money For India U19 Following Historic Title Win

Following India's victory in the U19 Cricket World Cup summit clash, congratulatory messages poured in from all over the nation. Celebrations were euphoric at the Indian cricketers' hometowns, with firecrackers and sounds of dhol taking over, and people dancing to India U19's success.

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced a staggering prize money of INR 7.5 Crore for the victorious India U19 team, the coaching and support staff and the Junior Cricket Committee.

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Among Other Share Congratulatory Messages

Legendary figures of the Indian cricket team expressed their thoughts and admiration following the U19 squad's historic victory in the final. Former U19 World Cup winner and Team India leader Virat Kohli congratulated the young Men in Blue upon their triumph, saying, "Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues."

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar expressed pride in India U19's historic triumph and also commended Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic performance in the summit clash.

Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri applauded the team for being calm under pressure and salvaging a victory in the summit clash against the mighty England.

Ex-India veteran VVS Laxman hailed the young boys' temperament and skills and also said that he is proud of the entire squad for the historic title victory.