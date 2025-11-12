Updated 12 November 2025 at 11:05 IST
'The Pitches Have Generally Evolved': Marcus Trescothick Endorses Bazball To Thrive 'Down Under' In Ashes 2025-26
The Ashes starts on November 21, 2025. The first Test of the five-match series will be played at the Perth Stadium
- Cricket
2 min read
Australia and England are busy preparing for the biggest Test series of the year, the 2025-26 edition of The Ashes. The Aussies are not only the hosts but they are also the defending champions of the coveted urn. England on the other hand haven't been able to retain the 'urn' and this might be their best chance of leaving the Aussies stunned 'Down Under'.
Banters and verbal volleys being fired from both ends is nothing new when such a big series is about to be played. Australia are being considered as the favourites to win The Ashes, whereas England, courtesy of 'Bazball', have the capability of stunning the hosts.
Marcus Trescothick Backs Bazball
England do take a lot of pride in the manner in which they play the longest format of the game. After managing to play out a 2-2 draw against India earlier this year, Ben Stokes and his team are looking towards The Ashes to dominate Test cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) came under heavy scrutiny for preparing flat pitches during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but the conditions during The Ashes are going to be different.
England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick feels that the pitches in Australia will suit the English batters as the ball tends to come on nicely to the bat.
'Playing on bouncy pitches, where the ball comes onto the bat nicely, is something we always talk about trying to get back at home. It suits our style of play, which we’re happy with. Definitely, the pitches have generally evolved in the last few years in Australia but you still expect them to be quick and bouncy,' said Trescothick.
Steve Smith To Lead Australia In First Ashes Test
Australia have sustained a massive setback even before the start of the first Ashes Test. The hosts will be without the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins. The speedster picked up a back injury during the Australia vs West Indies Test series and he has failed to recover on time. Smith will captain Australia in the first game of the five-match series.
