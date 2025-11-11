'Depends On What Options They Have': Ex-CSK Player Backs Mumbai Indians To Retain Rohit Sharma And New Zealand Star For IPL 2026

IPL 2026: It has been five years since Mumbai Indians last won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The Mumbai-based franchise came extremely close to winning the title this year, but they were knocked out of the tournament, courtesy of a five-run defeat against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Mumbai had won eight of their 14 league stage games to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians will be hungry to win their sixth IPL title next year, but they will first have to get their plans right for the release, retention and the auction process in order to make a strong case for themselves.

Suresh Raina Speaks On Mumbai Retaining Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is Mumbai Indians' biggest poster boy. Rohit has led Mumbai to five (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) Indian Premier League titles. After MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma is only the second captain to retain the IPL title and his contribution to MI is second to none. The franchise did put an end to speculations of Rohit Sharma parting ways with them, but many believe that retaining the 38-year-old is not a feasible option.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina gave his two cents about Mumbai Indians retaining Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina also said that the five-time champions should retain Trent Boult as well. Boult picked 22 wickets from 16 matches and he played a crucial role in Mumbai reaching the playoffs.

'They should hold Rohit Sharma. He has won a lot of trophies for them. It depends on what options they have, so they can either release him or retain him, but they might not get players at the auction. They should retain Trent Boult, he is a gun player. The advantage that he has as a left-arm bowler, they should retain him', said Raina while speaking on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma Scales New Heights At The Age Of 38