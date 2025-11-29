Mark Wood To Miss Second Ashes Test, England Cricket Remain Cautious Over Fast Bowler: Report

England's Mark Wood bowls a delivery during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth | Image: AP

England Cricket may not have its premier fast bowler in action in the remaining Ashes Test. Fast bowler Mark Wood is expected to be ruled out of the second Test match in Brisbane. Injury concerns over his knee have clouded the status of his participation in the historic Test series.

The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team are coming off an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Australia. The hosts slam-dunked a win over the Three Lions in just two days, prompting criticism over the visiting side.

Mark Wood Ruled Out for Second AUS vs ENG Ashes Test: Report

Mark Wood has returned from a lengthy injury layoff and has resumed training for a competitive comeback. The English fast bowler suffered a knee problem and underwent surgery in March.

Wood made his competitive comeback in the Ashes Perth test, where Australia secured a historic eight-wicket win in just two days.

Advertisement

England would be without their premier fast bowler at the Brisbane Test as Mark Wood sat out of England's first training session in Brisbane, as per the Independent.

The English fast bowler picked up an issue with his left knee and did not train during the team's optional training session at the Allan Border Field. Instead, Wood remained at the team hotel.

Advertisement

England Cricket has opted for a cautious approach with Mark Wood. The team still has four days of training left before the showdown, but the fast bowler is expected to remain out of action for the crucial pink ball test.

Mark Wood bowled just 11 overs in the first Ashes Test and went wicketless in Perth.

Who Could Step In To Replace Mark Wood In Brisbane?

With Mark Wood expected to be ruled out of the Brisbane Test, England require a suitable replacement to counter the mighty Aussies at the Gabba. Matthew Potts could be a suitable choice for the job.

Another convenient replacement would be Josh Tongue, who is currently in action with the England Lions in a pink-ball practice match against Australia PM's XI in Canberra.