'Don't Think Much Really Changes': Temba Bavuma Reacts To Leading South Africa In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback ODI In Ranchi

After an embarrassing 2-0 home whitewash in Tests, India are currently gearing up to host South Africa in a three-match ODI series. India have been nothing but brilliant in white-ball games and a home ODI series might help them get some groove back. Much ahead of the start of the series, India sustained two injury issues and they will be without the services of their skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer.

India are currently the number one-ranked ODI team in the world, but they had sustained a 2-1 series loss to Australia in the month of October. In order to solidify their place at the top, India will have to defeat South Africa in the three-match ODI series.

Temba Bavuma Speaks On Leading South Africa Against Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

The India vs South Africa ODI series has also attracted a lot of eyeballs courtesy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the fifty-over format. Rohit made the most of the three ODIs that he played in Australia, but as far as Virat goes, he managed to score only 74 runs, that too in the third and the final ODI of the series.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was specifically asked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's comeback game and he had a heartwarming reaction to it. Bavuma also said that as far as the captaincy goes, nothing really changes for him.

"So it's exciting for us to be a part of a different type of energy when those two big guys are around. So it's something that we'll be looking forward to. From a captaincy point of view, I don't think much really changes for my side. I think you obviously want to lead with the bat, and then you want to lead the guys out there tactically on the field," said the South Africa skipper.

Morne Morkel Opens Up On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's World Cup Aspirations