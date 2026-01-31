Masterclass! Sachin Tendulkar Motivates India U19 Team Ahead of ICC World Cup Game vs Pakistan Via Video Call

ICC U19 World Cup: India U19 lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup on Sunday in a crucial Super Six game. Ahead of the high-voltage game, which is almost a virtual knockout - former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar interacted with the young cricketers to motivate them with his words and ease their nerves. Surely what the doctor ordered for.

‘Invaluable experience’

India are yet to lose a Super Six game while Pakistan have won two and lost one. With England almost through from the group, the India-Pakistan game would be like a knockout for both sides and hence the stakes would be sky-high.

Following the interaction, the Board of Control of Cricket in India took to X to share a few pictures and give an insight over what happened during the video interaction.

"In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport, not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success," the BCCI tweeted.

Spotlight on Suryavanshi