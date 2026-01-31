Updated 31 January 2026 at 07:22 IST
Injury in The Camp! Pakistan Suffer Chest Blow Ahead of ICC U-19 World Cup Game vs India
ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan clash at the U-19 World Cup, the Men in Green have suffered a chest blow.
ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: In what would come as a massive blow for the Pakistan U19 team ahead of their high-profile World Cup game against India, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the clash due to an injury. He picked up the injury while struck on the nose by a ball while wicketkeeping to a fast bowler during a scenario-based practice match.
‘Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out’
"Pakistan U19 wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup after being struck on the nose by a ball while wicketkeeping to a fast bowler during a scenario-based practice match," the PCB said in a statement.
"He was taken to hospital, where X-rays confirmed a fracture. A replacement for Mohammad Shayan will be named in due course."
Now, the game against India is an important one as that will decide which team goes through to the semi-final from the Super 6 stage.
In the ongoing event, Shayan has had two outings in which all he could score is seven runs. He did not get to bat against New Zealand.
The game hence becomes a virtual knockout clash. With Shayan missing, it is bound to force the Pakistan thinktank to restrategise.
India Favourites vs Pakistan
To put things in perspective, India have the advantage against Pakistan with six points and a better NRR; however, the NRR gap may look daunting, but it’s not as impossible as it seems. If the Men in Green bat first and post a total of 300 they would need to win by at least 85 runs to surpass India’s NRR. On the contrary, if they bowl first and restrict India to 200, they would need to chase the target in roughly 31.5 overs.
