Injury in The Camp! Pakistan Suffer Chest Blow Ahead of ICC U-19 World Cup Game vs India

ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: In what would come as a massive blow for the Pakistan U19 team ahead of their high-profile World Cup game against India, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the clash due to an injury. He picked up the injury while struck on the nose by a ball while wicketkeeping to a fast bowler during a scenario-based practice match.

"Pakistan U19 wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup after being struck on the nose by a ball while wicketkeeping to a fast bowler during a scenario-based practice match," the PCB said in a statement.

"He was taken to hospital, where X-rays confirmed a fracture. A replacement for Mohammad Shayan will be named in due course."

Now, the game against India is an important one as that will decide which team goes through to the semi-final from the Super 6 stage.

In the ongoing event, Shayan has had two outings in which all he could score is seven runs. He did not get to bat against New Zealand.

The game hence becomes a virtual knockout clash. With Shayan missing, it is bound to force the Pakistan thinktank to restrategise.

