Matchups? Team India Reveal Why Washington Sundar Was Preferred Over Axar Patel vs SA in Super 8

Ind vs SA: The big question once India lost against South Africa on Sunday in their first Super 8 fixture was, why was allrounder Axar Patel dropped. Washington Sundar was picked over Axar and that seemed to be a baffling call. Now, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has given the reason behind the call. As per Ten Doeschate, it was about matchups. The SA top-order has Quinton De Kock and Ryan Rickleton and with Axar getting the ball back in was not the preferred matchup and hence Sundar was picked. Unfortunately, the matchup did not come to play as both the SA batters perished early.

‘We were kind of looking at matchups’

“Yeah, we spent so much time deliberating about the 11, the last couple of days. And I guess the only way that it sort of didn't play into our hands is if we did have the ideal start like we did today with getting Quinton and Rickelton out so early. We were kind of looking at matchups more in the middle. And then obviously, someone has to give way. So, do we leave a batter out and get another bowler in? In hindsight, that looks like the right decision?” ten Doeschate told reporters.

“But obviously, playing it forward and making decisions at the time, we felt we needed Rinku, as an eighth batsman, so to speak. And the decision was based on that. But certainly, it's not to take anything away from Axar and his leadership and how important he is to the team. But look we face almost every week to try to squeeze 11 places into 15, We're finding tricky. And we need to make sure we get that spot on for the next two Super 8 games,” he added.

India in Spot of Bother

Now that the Indian team has lost a game, their chances of making the semi-final has taken a beating. They are not out of it, but need to win both their remaining games to make it through.