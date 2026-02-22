Team India's Historic Win Streak Wiped Out; Defending Champs Lose to South Africa by 76 Runs In Super 8 Clash

Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates the wicket of Tilak Varma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India was handed their first defeat in the T20 World Cup. After a 13-match win streak, the Men in Blue perished after failing to chase the target, displaying major lapses when they came out to bat.

The Indian cricket team were defeated by South Africa in their first Super 8 competition, putting their chances of successfully defending the title in jeopardy. The Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men defeated co-hosts India by 76 runs.

South Africa Push Through With Resilience Despite India's Firm Bowling Performance

After opting to bat first, South Africa picked up a struggling start, with skipper Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock dismissed before they could reach double figures. Ryan Rickelton also fell cheaply, scoring just seven.

The middle order built momentum as Dewald Brevis struck a lively 45 off 29. David Miller powered the innings with 65 off 35 deliveries, while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 44, delivering a solid finish.

Advertisement

The Indian bowling attack showed great resilience and intent, with fast bowlers being the most effective on the surface. Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh picked up two.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube also contributed with a wicket each. Despite India’s strong effort, South Africa posted a competitive total of 187/7.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dasun Shanaka Leapfrogs Kusal Mendis To Achieve Elusive Milestone For Sri Lanka In T20Is

India Handed First Loss, 13-Match Win Streak Snapped By SA

India, too, encountered a rocky start as the in-form Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Aiden Markram. Abhishek Sharma was off the mark but was dismissed after scoring 15. Even crisis man Tilak Varma scored just one before he was dismissed. Marco Janssen picked up both dismissals.

Washington Sundar scored 11 before being brought down by Corbin Bosch, making it perilous for the co-hosts in the Super 8 competition. Even Hardik Pandya failed to fire, putting up just 18 runs.

Rinku Singh was dismissed for a two-ball duck, and Team India's chances of winning the match went to an all-time low. Arshdeep Singh also walks back after scoring just one.

Shivam Dube tried to fight back, but did not get a convenient partner to build a partnership. He was also brought down at 42.