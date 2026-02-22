Updated 22 February 2026 at 22:45 IST
Team India's Historic Win Streak Wiped Out; Defending Champs Lose to South Africa by 76 Runs In Super 8 Clash
India’s 13-match T20 World Cup streak ended with a Super 8 loss to South Africa, putting their title defence in jeopardy after failing to chase the target.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Team India was handed their first defeat in the T20 World Cup. After a 13-match win streak, the Men in Blue perished after failing to chase the target, displaying major lapses when they came out to bat.
The Indian cricket team were defeated by South Africa in their first Super 8 competition, putting their chances of successfully defending the title in jeopardy. The Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men defeated co-hosts India by 76 runs.
South Africa Push Through With Resilience Despite India's Firm Bowling Performance
After opting to bat first, South Africa picked up a struggling start, with skipper Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock dismissed before they could reach double figures. Ryan Rickelton also fell cheaply, scoring just seven.
The middle order built momentum as Dewald Brevis struck a lively 45 off 29. David Miller powered the innings with 65 off 35 deliveries, while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 44, delivering a solid finish.
The Indian bowling attack showed great resilience and intent, with fast bowlers being the most effective on the surface. Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh picked up two.
Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube also contributed with a wicket each. Despite India’s strong effort, South Africa posted a competitive total of 187/7.
India Handed First Loss, 13-Match Win Streak Snapped By SA
India, too, encountered a rocky start as the in-form Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Aiden Markram. Abhishek Sharma was off the mark but was dismissed after scoring 15. Even crisis man Tilak Varma scored just one before he was dismissed. Marco Janssen picked up both dismissals.
Washington Sundar scored 11 before being brought down by Corbin Bosch, making it perilous for the co-hosts in the Super 8 competition. Even Hardik Pandya failed to fire, putting up just 18 runs.
Rinku Singh was dismissed for a two-ball duck, and Team India's chances of winning the match went to an all-time low. Arshdeep Singh also walks back after scoring just one.
Shivam Dube tried to fight back, but did not get a convenient partner to build a partnership. He was also brought down at 42.
India was bowled out at 111, handing South Africa a mammoth-sized victory over the defending champions.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 22 February 2026 at 22:35 IST