Matthew Hayden Scoffs At Shubman Gill-Virat Kohli Captaincy Comparisons: 'Not Fair To Compare'

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has expressed that the heightened Shubman Gill-Virat Kohli comparisons need to be stopped. Hayden believed it wasn't fair since Kohli is one of India's most successful test skippers as per percentage, while Gill is yet to begin his career as India's red-ball captain. The Aussie added that Shubman has the qualities to succeed while competing in English conditions.

Matthew Hayden Not In Favour Of The Gill-Kohli Comparisons

Team India will commence their new World Test Championship 2025-27 Cycle with an away series against England. The overcast conditions and England's temperament would put the Indian side to the test, as they would be led by the young and dynamic Shubman Gill.

Before the 25-year-old takes the reins, comparisons of him with Virat Kohli have enhanced over time. However, Matthew Hayden has expressed that Gill has a massive role to fill and that the Virat-Shubman comparisons were not fair.

"He will have to find his footing in Test match cricket. There's a very small sample size when it comes to his experience here in England. But it takes time to build a legacy and become a legend.

"Virat Kohli, for instance, is India's most successful Test captain in terms of win percentage, so it's not fair to compare. Shubman is a very good player, and he's got all the attributes needed to succeed in English conditions," Matthew Hayden said on JioHotstar.

Matthew Hayden also said that he has had a glimpse of Shubman Gill's leadership qualities and knows that he has the prospect to prosper in the role.

Team India's Number Four Problem Has Been Solved

Virat Kohli's recent retirement had put early pressure on the Indian Team as they had to fill in the roles. The bigger issue was with the number four role, which was left vacant by Kohli's test retirement. The batting position has developed legendary cricketers over the years. Before Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar had held the role, and he went on to become the god of cricket.