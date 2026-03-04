'Maybe That's Something He Could Potentially Do': Varun Chakaravarthy Handed Game Changing Advice Ahead Of IND VS ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal

A place in the T20 World Cup final will be at stake when India take on England in the second T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai on March 5. No team has ever managed to defend the T20 World Cup title and the Men In Blue will be very eager to defy the odds on home soil this time around. Varun Chakaravarthy has been India's flagbearer in the shortest format, but the mystery spinner hasn't managed to put up a fiery display in the tournament so far.

Anil Kumble's Major Advice For Varun Chakaravarthy

Wankhede Stadium is known as a batting paradise and it is likely to provide another belter of a surface for batters. But spinners will likely play a key role as the match between England and West Indies saw spin being a catalyst on this surface.

Anil Kumble believes Varun should try something different against England and should use a mixture of his weapons on Thursday.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "Maybe the analyst can probably pull out how many times is he looking to actually take the ball away from a right-hander. I haven't seen that much. Maybe that's something that he could potentially do. Then, the ball coming back into the right-hander becomes that much more dangerous.

"Although the batters are not able to pick that every time he bowls, now it seems like the batters are only expecting the ball coming into them, and playing him that way, rather than sort of searching for it. So, maybe he needs to mix a few balls, which goes away from the right-hander, and then possibly bring that back in," the former India captain went on to add."

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal

Thick grass covers on the Wanlhede surface have been pretty evident and with the temperature rising over the last few days, it remains to be seen what percentage of the grass will be trimmed before the start of the match. Indian batters struggled to cope with the slowers and cutters from the USA pacers but that is not likely to be the case against England.

