'McCullum And Stokes Hold Leadership Keys': Greg Chappell Reflects On England's Gameplan Ahead Of Pink Ball Test Against Australia

Australia decimated England in the first Ashes Test match. Australia defeated England by 30 runs and they steamrolled the visitors within two days in a Test match that had nothing short of high-octane action. Australia, the defending champions of the Ashes, are currently 1-0 up in the series and they look like favourites to win the five-match Test series.

The English players, especially the batters, have been criticized for their performances and their approach in the first Test. England did speak a lot of playing a fiery brand of cricket, but their methods did not work, at least in the first Ashes Test match.

Greg Chappell Speaks On England's Comeback

England haven't been able to win the Ashes since 2015. To make things worse, they haven't even won an Ashes Test match in Australia after the 2010-11 series. A lot is riding on Ben Stokes and his side. It is not just about winning the Ashes, but it is also about bringing an end to a string of bad performances that they have produced 'Down Under'.

Former Australia player and India Head Coach Greg Chappell reflected on the outcome of the first Ashes Test and wrote that England’s assessment for the second Test should be centered around their performance and not based on the criticism.

'McCullum and Stokes hold the leadership keys because they alone know the full extent of the structural damage, the vulnerabilities, and crucially, which areas of the edifice remain sound. They know that listening to the shouting outside will only lead them down a blind alley, or worse,' wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

England Eye Comeback In Second Test