'You Plunged My Country Into Silence': Ravi Shastri Pens Down Appreciation Post For Travis Head After Australia Defeat England In Perth

Australia started Ashes 2025-26 with a dominant eight-wicket victory over England in Perth. Australia's batting had crumbled in the first innings of The Ashes opener, but they chased down 205 runs in one session during the second innings to win the series opener in a dramatic fashion. The defending champions, Australia, are currently 1-0 up in the series.

The hosts, Australia, were without the services of their regular pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, but Mitchell Starc demolished the English team singlehandedly, which helped the Aussies win the game in a convincing fashion. Much to England's horror, Travis Head found his groove in the final session of the second day, and he left the English bowlers clueless and begging for answers.

Ravi Shastri Lavishes Praise On Travis Head

Travis Head is a name that will haunt English fans for the rest of their lives. Chasing down 205 runs in a session against bowlers like Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, and Mark Wood is no small deal, and Travis Head made it look like child's play. Head scored a total of 123 runs from 83 balls at a strike rate of 148.19.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri reflected on Travis Head's innings, and he also referred to his innings in the World Cup final against India on November 19, 2023.

'Travis Head… two years ago you plunged my country into silence. And today, you have done it again, in the best format of the game, in blistering fashion, with one of the great innings. Take a bow. England… that was special,' wrote Shastri on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Australia To Lock Horns With England In Pink Ball Test