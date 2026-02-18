'Means a Lot': Rohit Paudel Reacts After Nepal Beat Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland vs Nepal, 33rd Match, Group C, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Wankhede stadium was filled with Nepal supporters and the players did not disappoint. The Nepal side registered their first win in a T20 World Cup match in 12 years. Nepal got the better of Scotland by seven wickets. Eventually, it turned out to be a convincing win. The Nepali supporters at the iconic venue went berserk when the final run was hit. After the win, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel sounded elated and happy. He admitted that it means a lot. He also credited Dipendra Airee for the way he played.

‘Win was very important to us’

"I think this means a lot to me, especially this is my second World Cup as captain and winning my first game in the last league stage. So I think this win was very important to us, not only me, but us as a team. And the way Dipendra Airee played, I think that was incredible," Paudel said at the post-match presentation.

He also went on to thank the fans who traveled all the way to Mumbai for their matches and never stopped backing their players.

"I think for them also, this win was very important because they saw our game against England. The crowd was already here and then they started booking tickets and they again came here. And the way we wanted to play, we didn't execute our plan, but still they stayed here and supported us till the last game. So I think this game, this win was very important to them also. And you can imagine when we play in home, the crowd, and now we are playing away, but still the way they have been come here, come here in Wankhede and supported us, that has been great," he added.

Nepal on Right Track