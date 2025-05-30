LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025 GT vs MI, Eliminator Live Score: Toss Coming up Shortly

IPL 2025 Today Eliminator Match, GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League Eliminator for a place in Qualifier 2 on Friday. With both sides loaded with big names, it is bound to be a cracker. Spotlight will be on the two captains - Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: GT captain Hardik Pandya has dismissed his opposite number Shubman Gill four times in 23 balls in which he has only conceded 19 runs. Can Hardik maintain his dominance over Gill in the IPL 2025 Eliminator?
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: Rohit Sharma has done well against the two GT pacers - Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. So, MI would be hoping Rohit gets them off to a flyer.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: "Batting, we'll figure out what is the right template on right tracks and if we bat first, what is the pace we want to bat," Pandya ahead of the Eliminator.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: Very tough to pick between the two sides. One it a T20 game and two both sides are in good form.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch have left the building for the WTC final. Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson have taken their place temporarily, and were in training a couple of days back.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: It is very tough to predict this one as both sides look well-balanced. It could very well go right down to the wire.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: We are less than two hours away from the all-important toss. Interesting to see what happens at the toss as we saw how important tosses can be in playoffs.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: It will be cloudy and overcast, but chances of a downpour is next to nil and that is good news for the fans who want to see a good contest.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: We saw that the pitch assisted seamers early on and hence the team winning the toss may be tempted to bowl first. The strip would be a new one, not the one used yesterday.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025 GT vs MI, Eliminator: Given the form Jos Buttler was in, the Titans are bound to miss him in the game against MI. Buttler would in all probability be replaced by Kusal Mendis.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: Gujarat Titans start slight favourites against Mumbai as they have got the better of the Hardik Pandya-led team twice this year. So, the Titans would be brimming with confidence, but again, it is a new day - and a new match.
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2025, GT vs MI, Eliminator: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the upcoming match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The match would be played at Mullanpur and the winner will get to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.