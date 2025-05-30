GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Head to Head Records & Stats Ahead Of IPL Playoff Showdown, Check Out Top Run Getters & Wicket Takers

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya at the toss ahead of their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at Wankhede Stadium | Image: ANI

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: The Last Mile is upon us as the Indian Premier League Playoffs race makes a pit stop at New Chandigarh for the Eliminator clash. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, two of the fiercest IPL sides, will lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

This year, Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2025 grand finale, and both sides have a chance to strengthen their hopes for another title after picking a win tonight. Check out their records and statistics against each other ahead of the IPL 2025 eliminator showdown.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Check Head To Head Records & Other Stats

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced off against each other seven times, where GT has won five times while MI has clinched two wins. None of their matches have ended up being a tie. At the Indian Premier League 2025, both sides have faced each other two times, with the Shubman Gill-led Titans securing a sweep in both games.

Their first encounter was at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the hosts won by 36 runs. The Titans also won the second match at Wankhede by three wickets (DLS Method).

At the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in new Chandigarh, the Gujarat Titans have played one match and have also won it.

Check Out Player Records In GT vs MI IPL Matches

In terms of the players' records between GT and MI, Gujarat's players have done significantly well over the Mumbai-based side. Speaking of the top run-getter in GT vs MI matches, Shiubman Gill leads the charts after scoring 355 runs in seven innings and has a strike rate of 151.70 and an average of 50.71. Gill also has a high score of 129.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been showcasing a convincing performance, holds the number two spot. In the six innings he has played, SKY scored 283 runs at an average of 56.60 and a strike rate of 174.69. B Sai Sudharsan has the number three spot after scoring 170 runs in five innings and has a strike rate of 13.85 and an average of 34.00.

The Gujarat Titans also have a firm lead in terms of the most wickets in the GT vs MI matches. Rashid Khan is at number one, with 11 scalps in seven innings and an economy of 6.46. Titans' Mohit Sharma has the number two spot with ten wickets in four innings and has an economy of 8.58. MI's Piyush Chawla has six wickets in four innings and has an economy of 10.42.