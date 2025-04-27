MI vs LSG: Suryakumar Yadav Scripts History In IPL, Joins Elite List Featuring Chris Gayle, And AB de Villiers

IPL 2025: In the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) are locking horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27th.

During the match, star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav produced another stupendous performance in the ongoing edition of the tournament. During the match against the Lucknow-based franchise, the 34-year-old played a 54-run knock from 28 balls at a strike rate of 192.86. He hammered four fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List Alongside Chris Gayle, And AB de Villiers

With his blitz knock, Suryakumar Yadav achieved an elusive feat. SKY became the third fastest batter to reach the 4000 IPL runs. He has taken 2714 balls to get his hands on the milestone. Only Chris Gayle (2653 balls) and AB de Villiers (2658 balls) stand ahead of Suryakumar Yadav.

The 34-year-old also became the first player in IPL to smash 150-plus sixes in 145 innings. He has hammered 153 maximums in the cash-rich tournament, as of now.

With his stunning knock, Suryakumar became the highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of the IPL. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan holds the second spot on the highest run scorer list in IPL 2025..

SKY's Numbers In IPL

Suryakumar has played 160 IPL matches, scoring 4021 runs at a strike rate of 147.56, and has an average of 34.08. In the ongoing season, the right-handed batter is in his top form, scoring 427 runs in just 10 matches at a strike rate of 169.44 and has an average of 61.00.

He had a poor run in the previous edition of the tournament. He scored 345 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 167.48 in IPL 2024.