IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Predicted To Be A Blockbuster Encounter: 'Could Be The Game Of The Tournament'

Delhi Capitals will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27, Sunday. The Capitals hammered RCB in the reverse fixture, with KL Rahul taking the centre stage with a brilliant 93.

RCB Aim A Revenge Against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli 's return to his home ground has coincided with RCB's exciting away record this season. They are yet to lose a match away from home, and with a place in the IPL playoffs at stake, they will come with all guns blazing. On the other side, KL Rahul's form has been a pivotal part of the Capitals as the star Indian batter has been in red-hot form.

His batting duel with Virat will be the centre of attraction, and now Aakash Chopra has predicted the DC vs RCB match to be the match of the tournament.

The former Indian opener on his YouTube channel said, “In whose favor are the scales tilted? Since they are on the road, I will say the scales are tilted towards RCB. However, this could be the game of the tournament. This game will be enjoyable.”

Josh Hazlewood Has Been a Revelation For RCB In IPL 2025

RCB also racked up their first home win against the Rajasthan Royals and will be full of confidence. Josh Hazlewood's brilliant death over bowling against Rajasthan turned the match in RCB's favour. The Australian has always been accurate in the powerplay, and in this season, he has also decoded the death bowling strategy.