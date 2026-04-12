MI vs RCB Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IPL 2026 Match In India?

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are back at their home turf when they host defending champions RCB at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Following their win against KKR in the first match, they have gone on to lose against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals, which also happened to be their first loss in IPL 2026.

Mumbai's overall record against RCB stands tall with 21 wins and 14 losses, but in the last five matches, RCB have had the upper hand, winning three matches against MI. Virat Kohli also seems to have had a purple patch against MI, having amassed 922 runs in 34 matches at an average of 31.79. Rohit falls a bit behind when it comes to scoring against RCB, scoring 629 runs in 25 innings at an average of 27.34.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match will take place on Sunday, April 12.

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Where Will The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

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At What Time Will The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Start?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?