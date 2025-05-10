sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 10th 2025, 19:23 IST

‘That Should Have Priority’: Michael Atherton Calls Out ECB For Allowing Jacob Bethell To Play IPL Over International Cricket

Jacob Bethell prioritizing IPL commitments for RCB over playing for England in International cricket has been called out by former England skipper Michael Atherton.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Jacob Bethell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell celebrates his half century during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Former England skipper Michael Atherton criticized the England Cricket Board for allowing Jacob Bethell to play in the IPL 2025 season despite being under a central contract. Atherton was upset as he claimed the ECB had no control over players under contract, as they prioritized franchise games over international duties. He also urged them to bring the 21-year-old cricketer back.

Michael Atherton Critical Over ECB Regarding Jacob Bethell

England Cricket will be in action against Zimbabwe in a one-off test match, featuring skipper Ben Stokes, stumper Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, among others. The Three Lions would host Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. However, Michael Atherton has flagged the lack of Jacob Bethell, who was fulfilling his commitment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, despite being a centrally contracted player. He also reminded that an international match-up should have been prioritized over the IPL.

“That’s the point of a central contract; You’ve got control over your players. If you’re going to put a player on a full central contract, which Bethell earned after an excellent series in New Zealand, then bring your player back. It’s an international fixture, and that should have priority over the IPL,” Michael Atherton said during an appearance on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Why Atherton Called Out ECB Over Bethell?

Michael Atherton's frustration stems from the fact that England Cricket does not have its top players in action. 21-year-old Jacob Bethell has been one of the top-performing cricketers for England, and his clinical performance in the 2-1 series win over New Zealand in Test Cricket. Despite having a credible star, the ECB opted for the underperforming players to compete against Zimbabwe.

Given that the IPL 2025 season has been suspended for a week after cross-border tensions escalated, Bethell would be heading back home. It is yet to be seen whether the 21-year-old gets called up to fulfil his International commitments and be a part of the Trent Bridge Test against Zimbabwe on May 22, 2025.

Published May 10th 2025, 19:23 IST