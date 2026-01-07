Ex-English Skipper Backs Brendon McCullum, Feels England Cricket Is Unlikely To Go Through Any Key Leadership Change After The Great Ashes Debacle

England have a lot of soul searching to do after the ongoing 2025-26 season of The Ashes comes to an end. The Ben Stokes-led side that was touted as one of the strongest teams to tour Australia, lost the Ashes within 11 days. It is an open secret that Bazball crumbled and Australia ticked all the boxes in the ongoing five-match Test series.

England for the past three years kept on endorsing a fiery brand of playing Test cricket and revolutionizing the red-ball game, but their antics fell flat and their strategies backfired. What was once perceived as an attacking style of gameplay soon became a huge subject of reckless decision making as soon as the 2025-26 edition of The Ashes started.

Michael Vaughan Backs Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is surrounded in a storm of scrutiny and there are a lot of question marks around his future as the Head Coach of the English cricket team. While there have been calls about McCullum's removal, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) might refrain from taking any drastic step considering the fact that the T20 World Cup starts in February.

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan, who led England to a memorable and iconic home Ashes victory in 2005, has opined that Baz aka Brendon McCullum is a young coach and despite the great Ashes debacle, he can still carry on.

"McCullum can change if he is not stubborn and understands that it is a learning process. He is a young coach and if he is willing to change, then he can carry on. If you look at the detail in this England side, the preparation has been poor. The detail needs to come in for England," said Michael Vaughan as quoted by the BBC.

England In Search Of Respectful Ending To Ashes 2025