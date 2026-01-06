'Tweet For Everything': Jofra Archer's 11-Year-Old Post Goes Viral As Travis Head Grinds Ben Stokes' England In Sydney

The ongoing fifth and final Test match of The Ashes is being played in Sydney and it has turned out to be the most competitive game of the series. The game is a dead rubber considering the fact that Australia are 3-1 up in the series and have already won The Ashes. England made the most out of the batting conditions and piled up over 380 runs in the first innings.

Australia, who outplayed England in all the departments of the game over the course of four Test matches, replied back in style and secured a lead of 134 runs at the end of Day 3. Travis Head and Steve Smith's centuries in the Sydney Test have put Australia in a commanding position.

Jofra Archer's 11-Year-Old Tweet Goes Viral

Apart from his bowling, the one thing that Jofra Archer has always been known for are his tweets. Travis Head has been at his immaculate best in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of The Ashes and has left England and their bowlers clueless. Something similar happened in the Sydney Test match as well. Head, who has now become Australia's full-time opener in Test cricket, amassed 163 runs off 166 balls. Head scored these runs at a strike rate of 98.19 and hit 24 fours and one six.

Advertisement

A tweet from Jofra Archer is now going viral which dates back to 2014. 'Alright Pink Head', Jofra had posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The fifth and the final game of The Ashes is a Pink Test and Jofra's tweet went viral after Head scored his hundred.

Advertisement

Travis Head Continues To Dominate The Ashes