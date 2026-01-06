Updated 6 January 2026 at 15:49 IST
'Tweet For Everything': Jofra Archer's 11-Year-Old Post Goes Viral As Travis Head Grinds Ben Stokes' England In Sydney
Travis Head has played 65 Test matches for Australia and has scored 4563 runs. Head has also scored 12 hundreds in his Test career so far
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The ongoing fifth and final Test match of The Ashes is being played in Sydney and it has turned out to be the most competitive game of the series. The game is a dead rubber considering the fact that Australia are 3-1 up in the series and have already won The Ashes. England made the most out of the batting conditions and piled up over 380 runs in the first innings.
Australia, who outplayed England in all the departments of the game over the course of four Test matches, replied back in style and secured a lead of 134 runs at the end of Day 3. Travis Head and Steve Smith's centuries in the Sydney Test have put Australia in a commanding position.
ALSO READ | 'Captain, Leader, Match-Winner': Steve Smith Breaks The Internet With 37th Test Ton As England Stumble On The Third Day Of Sydney Test
Jofra Archer's 11-Year-Old Tweet Goes Viral
Apart from his bowling, the one thing that Jofra Archer has always been known for are his tweets. Travis Head has been at his immaculate best in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of The Ashes and has left England and their bowlers clueless. Something similar happened in the Sydney Test match as well. Head, who has now become Australia's full-time opener in Test cricket, amassed 163 runs off 166 balls. Head scored these runs at a strike rate of 98.19 and hit 24 fours and one six.
Advertisement
A tweet from Jofra Archer is now going viral which dates back to 2014. 'Alright Pink Head', Jofra had posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The fifth and the final game of The Ashes is a Pink Test and Jofra's tweet went viral after Head scored his hundred.
ALSO WATCH | Steve Smith Hilarious Freak Moment Goes Viral, Australia Skipper Fidgets Over Brydon Carse's Sunnies While Batting In Sydney
Advertisement
Travis Head Continues To Dominate The Ashes
England continue to be tormented by Travis Head and his stellar form. The southpaw has scored a total of 600 runs in the ongoing series from 5 matches and 9 innings. Head has also scored three centuries in the ongoing Ashes series.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 15:49 IST