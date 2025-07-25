IND vs ENG 4th Test: Shubman Gill's India Look To Bounce Back In Old Trafford As Manchester's Weather Remains In Focus Ahead Of Moving Day

India vs. England: Shubman Gill's India are currently on the backfoot in the ongoing fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India had ended up scoring 358 runs in the first innings of the Manchester Test, and they were expected to restrain England courtesy of India's strong bowling lineup including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Anshul Kamboj, but England currently trail by 133 runs.

Here's Manchester's Weather Forecast For Day 3

English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 166 runs for the first wicket, and it was enough for the hosts to grab the driver's seat in the match. The only positive thing that happened for India in the final session of Day 2 was the dismissal of the English openers. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Crawley (84 off 113 balls), and debutant Anshul Kamboj called it a day by dismissing Ben Duckett (94 off 100 balls). Shubman Gill's India are now in a dire need to turn things around quickly, or else the match might very well be over for them.

Weather forecast for Old Trafford | Image: AccuWeather.com

India at this point in time might be hoping for some assistance from the Rain Gods, not just to take some time away from the game, but also for the conditions to be more favourable for the bowlers. The second day of the Old Trafford Test saw some light drizzles, but the weather forecast of the moving day is expected to be mostly overcast, as predicted by AccuWeather.

England Add Salt To India's Injuries

India have a plenty of problems at this point in time. A freak injury to their vice-captain Rishabh Pant has done them no good. Though Pant came out to bat in Old Trafford despite having a fracture, but his heroics also couldn't rescue India, and at the moment, 358 seems like a total that England can reach very easily.